Former Florida Elections Commission attorney pleads guilty to child pornography charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) - Former Florida Elections Commission attorney, Eric Matthew Lipman, 59, plead guilty today to conspiring to distribute, receive, and possess child pornography.

Prosecutors say he shared the explicit videos on a file hosting site based in New Zealand.

The material found on his devices showed children under the age of 12.

Lipman faces up to a maximum of 20 years in prison, with a minimum mandatory sentence of 5 years.

A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville
