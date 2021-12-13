Former Florida Elections Commission attorney pleads guilty to child pornography charges
(WCJB) - Former Florida Elections Commission attorney, Eric Matthew Lipman, 59, plead guilty today to conspiring to distribute, receive, and possess child pornography.
Prosecutors say he shared the explicit videos on a file hosting site based in New Zealand.
The material found on his devices showed children under the age of 12.
Lipman faces up to a maximum of 20 years in prison, with a minimum mandatory sentence of 5 years.
