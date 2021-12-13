Former Florida Elections Commission attorney pleads guilty to child pornography charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Former Florida Elections Commission attorney, Eric Matthew Lipman, 59, plead guilty today to conspiring to distribute, receive, and possess child pornography.

Prosecutors say he shared the explicit videos on a file hosting site based in New Zealand.

The material found on his devices showed children under the age of 12.

Lipman faces up to a maximum of 20 years in prison, with a minimum mandatory sentence of 5 years.

