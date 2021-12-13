Advertisement

Gainesville church gives presents to foster families in need with a Christmas parade

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Non-profit organizations are joining forces to make sure every child feels the holiday season magic.

Foster families across Alachua County came out to University City Church of Christ today for a drive by parade.

For the 25th year volunteers passed out gifts to families, sending holiday cheer to every child, no matter their situation.

“It’s just nice to see kids just smiling and having a wonderful time because they don’t know things that are going around in the world, but they’re just kids and we should give them something to be happy for,” said D’andre Moxey, a volunteer with the church.

Volunteers from several different organizations passed out presents geared to certain age groups.

“A lot of them have a lot of foster children, so they’ll stop at all four tables and get the gifts that are appropriate for their age group. So we want to make sure every child gets a gift for Christmas,” said Donny Dillon, the campus minister for University City Church of Christ for UF and Santa Fe College.

Organizers said it means so much to make Christmas possible for these families.

