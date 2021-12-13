Advertisement

Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -12 years of prison is Bryan Weber’s punishment for the charge of exploiting the elderly. He was accused of stealing more than $2 million dollars from his own mother’s trust fund earlier this year.

Weber was the sole trustee on his mother’s account since 2015 and at the time, his mother lived at Oak Hammock in Gainesville. During that year, the trust was worth $2.2 million dollars before she died in 2019.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust

In the same year, Weber’s sibling’s found out there was more than $70,000 in debt owed to the retirement home, the IRS and the funeral home. All those debts were Weber’s responsibility.

Gainesville Police found a number of large trust fund transfers to Weber’s and his wife’s bank accounts. Including a transfer covering more than $700,000 that went towards a home remodel. On top of the 12 years in prison, Weber has to pay court costs and $1.4 million dollars in restitution.

