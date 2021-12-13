GPD: Officers arrest a woman after she attacked a man with scissors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after police say she cut a man with scissors.

Officers responded to Northeast 2nd Street, Sunday afternoon.

Cara Roberts, 35, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge.

Police say Roberts admitted to disliking the victim and wanted to hurt him.

They say the victim threw a chair at her in an attempt to defend himself.

The victim had cuts on his wrists and legs.

While she was being taken into custody police say Roberts threatened to slit the victim’s throat when she gets out of jail.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.