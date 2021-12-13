Advertisement

GPD: Officers arrest a woman after she attacked a man with scissors

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after police say she cut a man with scissors.

Officers responded to Northeast 2nd Street, Sunday afternoon.

Cara Roberts, 35, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge.

Police say Roberts admitted to disliking the victim and wanted to hurt him.

They say the victim threw a chair at her in an attempt to defend himself.

The victim had cuts on his wrists and legs.

While she was being taken into custody police say Roberts threatened to slit the victim’s throat when she gets out of jail.

CARA ROBERTS
