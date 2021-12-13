Advertisement

Guests can interact with live reindeers at the Mayhem Ranch Winter Festival

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Mayhem Ranch held their first Winter Festival where guests can come and enjoy a variety of activities.

“Just a country Christmas out here on the farm there’s all kinds of things to do pony rides, petting zoos, live reindeer. We’re the only farm in Florida to have live reindeer for the entire month of December. Santa Claus, pigs races all kinds of rides and games for the kids,” said owner Jimmy Wickett.

The ranch is an agritourism farm in Morriston that is known for raising miniature and exotic animals. Wickett explains why this is their first winter festival.

“So many people asked us to do something for Christmas so we just decided to continue moving forward after our fall festival to put on a winter festival and to do something special for the kids for the holidays.”

But most people come to see the live reindeers.

“For Santa to actually bring his reindeer all the way from the North Pole for the kids it’s pretty exciting. The kids don’t really realize how big they are and how big their antlers are,” said Wickett.

The festival continues next weekend all the way through Christmas Eve.

