Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say stole thousands of dollars worth of drugs from an area Walgreens.

Deputies say the man stole roughly $3,000 worth of the drug “Prevagen” from the store on Southwest Highway 200.

They say he left in a small, white, four-door car.

TRENDING STORY: Pro-Casino groups drop their request for speedy relief in petition gathering lawsuit

