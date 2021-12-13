Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say stole thousands of dollars worth of drugs from an area Walgreens.
Deputies say the man stole roughly $3,000 worth of the drug “Prevagen” from the store on Southwest Highway 200.
They say he left in a small, white, four-door car.
TRENDING STORY: Pro-Casino groups drop their request for speedy relief in petition gathering lawsuit
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.