Holiday scams increase as pandemic and supply chain issues continue

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An increase in online shopping combined with supply chain issues due to the pandemic is the perfect recipe for scammers to take advantage of shoppers this holiday season.

Fake websites are being created for items in high demand which are sold at even higher prices, that’s according to FBI Jacksonville Spokesperson Amanda Videll.

“We’ve already received complaints throughout the holiday season and were concerned these complaints are only going to get higher and we just want people to be aware of who are they purchasing from,” said Videll.

To avoid getting scammed online, Videll said the first thing you should do is check the u-r-l which should be HTTPS. The ‘S’ stands for secure, which should mean your personal and financial information is going to be better protected during a transaction. Next, she recommends checking the website’s ratings.

“If a website has fairly negative ratings or no ratings at all... that is a huge red flag,” Videll added.

One of the best ways to avoid getting scammed is to shop at local reliable retailers, according to Videll.

Ilene Silverman, Owner of Ilene’s Gator Store in Gainesville said this holiday shopping season is unique as merchandise shortages create an even higher demand for some items. While she said her shortages have been limited, other challenges are arsing this year.

RELATED STORY: Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021: When should you send your packages by?

“I get emails constantly from people I pretend to do business with scams from amazon and credit card companies so I know it’s happening and I’ve heard stories about it,” said Silverman.

If you come across what you believe to be a fraudulent website or find yourself caught in a scam

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.