Local Nutcracker production hosts ballet class for kids on stage in between shows

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Grab your kids and get ready to dance over to the kingdom of sweets.

Dance Alive is hosting Class with Clara in between their productions of The Nutcracker this holiday season.

The classes take place in between their weekend shows at 4 p.m.

If you would like to attend one of these classes or a show, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Three people are in the hospital after two cars collided with each other

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.