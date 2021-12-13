Advertisement

Local Nutcracker production hosts ballet class for kids on stage in between shows

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Grab your kids and get ready to dance over to the kingdom of sweets.

Dance Alive is hosting Class with Clara in between their productions of The Nutcracker this holiday season.

The classes take place in between their weekend shows at 4 p.m.

If you would like to attend one of these classes or a show, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Three people are in the hospital after two cars collided with each other

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville crash
Three people are in the hospital after two cars collided with each other
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Alachua fatal
A crash in Alachua County leaves a Jacksonville man dead
Thousands of people came out to watch nearly 100 floats.
Thousands attend the 65th annual Ocala Christmas Parade
Marion County couple sentenced to life in prison after proven guilty of killing government...
Marion County couple sentenced to life in prison after proven guilty of killing government witness

Latest News

Bryan Weber
Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
The Russell Report: The state of Gator Football and the NCAA
The Russell Report: The state of Gator Football and the NCAA
Bryan Weber is sentenced to 12 years in prison for exploitation of the elderly.
Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust