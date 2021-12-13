Advertisement

A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a bittersweet moment for Denise Witt, the owner of Pinewood School, as she closes the doors to the day care center that’s touched children’s lives for decades.

The family-owned day care center is now getting new ownership.

Witt became the owner in 1980 taking the reins from her mother, Alene Scott.

“I started as a teenager coming over here cleaning the place with my mother who started it in 1963,” said Denise Witt.

She said making daycare available to everyone, regardless of their circumstances, was something her and her mother always made a priority.

“We’ve had all children of all special needs, to the needy kids. We’ve helped them, we’ve done scholarships for children,” said Witt.

Families that have come to Pinewood School, said it’s more than just a place to learn.

“The story about Pinewood was what this family has done for all the parents struggling back in the 60′s, all the single parents who couldn’t afford it,” said Pattie Glenn, who went to Pinewood School in 1964.

20 years later, Glenn watched her children walk through the same doors that once welcomed her.

Witt is now passing the torch to Denise Brown, a retired educator from Howard Bishop Middle School, who will be the new owner.

But the memory of Pinewood School will forever be special to the ones it touched.

“One of my best friends that I met here said ‘hug your mom for me, you know she was special to me,’ and that’s just everything, that’s what it’s about,” said Jeremy Witt, one of Denise’s four sons.

While the doors close to Pinewood School, as the Witt family once knew it, Denise Witt said feels confident knowing she laid the foundation of education and friendship for so many children.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville crash
Three people are in the hospital after two cars collided with each other
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Alachua fatal
A crash in Alachua County leaves a Jacksonville man dead
Thousands of people came out to watch nearly 100 floats.
Thousands attend the 65th annual Ocala Christmas Parade
Marion County couple sentenced to life in prison after proven guilty of killing government...
Marion County couple sentenced to life in prison after proven guilty of killing government witness

Latest News

Club Give
More than 2,000 items donated to Club Give program at Boys and Girls Club of Marion County
Ocala police investigate the shooting of a transient man
Ocala police investigate the shooting of a transient man
A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville
A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville
Former Florida Elections Commission attorney pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Former Florida Elections Commission attorney pleads guilty to child pornography charges