Advertisement

NCFL residents celebrate the 75th-anniversary movie premiere of The Yearling

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 75 years since Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ novel “The Yearling” was adapted to movies.

The story is about a boy growing up in the Florida wilderness during the post-Civil War era. The friends of the Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Farm wanted to celebrate the author’s work by re-airing the film at the Marion Theatre.

The actor who played the young boy Jody, Claude Jarman Jr. also returned and signed books.

“It’s a movie that’s timeless it doesn’t go out of date because it’s something that was back then after the war in the 1860s it’s just timeless,” said Jarman.

All proceeds from the event go to benefit the state park.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Gainesville crash
Three people are in the hospital after two cars collided with each other
Alachua County Public Schools announces the Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year
Alachua County Public Schools announces the principal and assistant principal of the year
The Ocala Christmas Parade is on Saturday
Thousands of people came out to watch nearly 100 floats.
Thousands attend the 65th annual Ocala Christmas Parade

Latest News

The actor who played the young boy Jody, Claude Jarman Jr. also returned and signed books.
NCFL residents celebrate the 75th-anniversary movie premiere of The Yearling
The Mayhem Ranch held their first Winter Festival where guests can come and enjoy a variety of...
Guests can interact with live reindeers at the Mayhem Ranch Winter Festival
People can interact with two live reindeer.
Guests can interact with live reindeers at the Mayhem Ranch Winter Festival
Gainesville church gives presents to foster families in need with a Christmas parade
Gainesville church gives presents to foster families in need with a Christmas parade