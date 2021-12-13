NCFL residents celebrate the 75th-anniversary movie premiere of The Yearling

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 75 years since Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ novel “The Yearling” was adapted to movies.

The story is about a boy growing up in the Florida wilderness during the post-Civil War era. The friends of the Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Farm wanted to celebrate the author’s work by re-airing the film at the Marion Theatre.

The actor who played the young boy Jody, Claude Jarman Jr. also returned and signed books.

“It’s a movie that’s timeless it doesn’t go out of date because it’s something that was back then after the war in the 1860s it’s just timeless,” said Jarman.

All proceeds from the event go to benefit the state park.

