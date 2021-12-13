NWS Jacksonville advocates for tornado safety after severe storms in Midwest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The severe weather outbreak across the Midwest devastated communities, and the death toll continues to rise.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there are an average of two tornadoes in the state of Florida during the month of December.

Last week, an EF-1 tornado in Starke was confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS). There was no tornado warning preceding the storm, but no injuries or deaths were reported.

Al Sandrik, a warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS in Jacksonville, said this can happen in North Central Florida as radar sites are farther away and cannot detect rotation as clearly as areas closer to radar sites.

If this is the case, Sandrik said there are key signs that signal it’s time to take shelter immediately.

“Some things you’re looking for is very very dark skies, especially an almost green-ish type sky. We’re looking for bubbling conditions at the base of the clouds, or clouds rolling over. A cloud that is spinning very rapidly, we call that a wall cloud, especially if there’s no rain coming from it. Those are particular signs of severe weather and you definitely want to take shelter if you see any of those signs, that’s not something you want to be outside watching or filming,” explained Sandrik.

In the event of a possible tornado, Sandrik said you must act quickly. Sometimes all you have are minutes.

However, the public can plan ahead of time in most cases.

“Pay attention to what’s being said days leading up to the storm coming in. As a general rule of thumb, these events don’t really spring up on us anymore. We’ve got pretty good models now that are efficient at telling us when the conditions, or ingredients, are coming together for a severe weather outbreak. We can usually tell and get that information out at least a day if not several days in advance,” stated Sandrik.

If a tornado or severe storm is heading your way, it’s important to have a plan in place.

Think about where you and your family, including pets, can avoid windows or exterior-facing walls. The more layers between you and the outdoors, the better.

