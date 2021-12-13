Ocala police investigate the shooting of a transient man
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are investigating a shooting near Reilly Arts Center.
Officers say a victim is a transient man.
They say, he and another man were fighting over a woman, Saturday night, during the Christmas parade.
Police found one of the men with a gunshot wound.
They also found bullet holes in the newly renovated side of the arts center.
The injured man was taken to the hospital.
He is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.
OPD is not releasing a description of the shooter because investigators say they do not have enough information.
