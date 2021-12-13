The Russell Report: The state of Gator Football and the NCAA

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pressure is on the new Gator football coach Billy Napier, especially with the early signing period starting soon.

TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell tells us what to expect in this week’s Russell Report.

RELATED STORY: Gator football notes: Diabate to transfer, Napier hires O-line coach

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.