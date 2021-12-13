UPDATE: State Troopers expand list of possible cars involved in hit-and-run

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ORANGE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers have expanded the list of vehicles that could have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run last week near orange heights in Alachua county.

Investigators believe the vehicle is either a Dodge Caliber, Dodge Caravan, Plymouth Voyager, or Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

The vehicle possibly has a missing passenger-side mirror and likely suffered major damage to the right side of the windshield.

The 37-year-old victim’s body was found on State Road 26 Friday morning.

RELATED STORY: State Road 26 near Hawthorne shut down after hit-and-run death

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.