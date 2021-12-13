Valerie Young, woman charged with homicide, neglect of a child, begins case management hearing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Valerie Young’s case management hearing starts Monday, December 13.

This is regarding the death of her niece Delia Young.

Young was arrested in May.

She is charged with homicide, neglect of a child with great bodily harm, and obstruction and destruction of evidence.

Marian Williams, the victim’s legal guardian and young’s co-conspirator, stated young beat Delia with an electrical cord leading to fatal injuries.

Williams and Young hid the body but when Williams went back later, it was missing.

The hearing starts at 2 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.