The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Micanopians recognize the bicentennial anniversary of the town’s founding day.

Leaders across the Alachua County government including Senator Keith Perry and Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson are invited to join the town’s event.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. at Micanopy town hall, officials will dedicate a Mckenney-Hall Lithograph of Chief Micanopy.

A proclamation was also sent to the Governor’s office.

The United Faculty of Florida at the University of Florida is hosting a 2022 Gubernatorial Town Hall with the Democratic candidates.

Starting Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. virtually, the UFF will host a higher education virtual town hall featuring candidates US representative Charlie Christ, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, and State Senator Annette Taddeo.

The event is moderated by UFF President Andrew Gothard.

The foundation for Florida Gateway College hosts a dedication at the Olustee Campus on Thursday morning.

The Avery and Twyla Roberts school of public service will be dedicated.

It’s the building that houses law enforcement, firefighter, EMS, and other public safety programs.

The event starts at 11 a.m.

Monthly state unemployment numbers for November are released on Friday.

Florida’s unemployment rate was 4.6% in October.

A national weekly report released in early December showed the lowest number of unemployment claims since 1986.

The latest numbers will come out on Friday, December 17.

