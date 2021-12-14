Archer Junior Commission sworn-in after three year hiatus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) -After a three year hiatus, The city of Archer have six new members in the city’s junior commission.

Mayor Scout Smith, Vice Mayor Richa Patel, and commissioners Wyatt Crawford, Zoe Bean, Sara Bily and alternate commissioner Brandelyn Davenport were elected by their peers at Archer Elementary School. Principal Libby Hartwell says the program, which was stopped during the pandemic, helps inform the students about local government.

“Its a tradition its been going on in Archer for a lot of years. We just want to have that tie with the city,” said Hartwell.

Cherish Davenport, the magnet program leader at AES and one of the two teachers who helped restart it, says the kids grew more excited as they learned more about it.

“(They were) A bit puzzled since they didn’t have the background context to know what that was. So, we gave them a little background and a presentation and they got a little bit more excited about it when they learned what the junior city commission actually was,” said Davenport.

When she found out about the position, Scout Smith felt the role of Mayor suited her perfectly.

“It’s like kind of a role of leadership and that’s kind of how I roll. That’s what I was aiming for and it’s a good opportunity,” said Mayor Smith.

The six students campaigned and were chosen by their fellow fifth grade students. They will now work on getting a service project approved and funded by the Archer City Commission.

