Buchholz halts North Marion’s unbeaten run in girls hoops, 48-38

The Bobcats took control with a 19-4 run spanning the second and third quarters
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz girls basketball team improved to 4-5 and dealt host North Marion its first loss of the season with a 48-38 victory on Monday in Citra. The Colts fall to 6-1 after winning their previous six games by an average of 30.5 points.

The Bobcats led by as many as 20 points and took command with a 19-4 run spanning the second and third quarters.

Buchholz is next in action Wednesday at P.K. Yonge. North Marion looks to bounce back at home Thursday versus West Port.

