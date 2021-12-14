Buchholz halts North Marion’s unbeaten run in girls hoops, 48-38

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz girls basketball team improved to 4-5 and dealt host North Marion its first loss of the season with a 48-38 victory on Monday in Citra. The Colts fall to 6-1 after winning their previous six games by an average of 30.5 points.

The Bobcats led by as many as 20 points and took command with a 19-4 run spanning the second and third quarters.

Buchholz is next in action Wednesday at P.K. Yonge. North Marion looks to bounce back at home Thursday versus West Port.

