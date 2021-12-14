Children’s Trust to change data collecting policy, give withheld funds back to youth organizations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Trust of Alachua County(CTAC) agreed to give funding to organizations that were previously in default at Monday nights board meeting. Aces in Motion(AIM), Girl’s Place, and Kids Count refused to give personal identifiable information of students and legal guardians to the CTAC.

Nikki Lee’s daughter, Sonia James, has been in AIM for six years.

Lee said she feels like the goal of the CTAC is to benefit kids, and collecting identifiable information like names, addresses, of marginalized groups is unnecessary in reaching that goal.

Related story: Children’s Trust of Alachua County withholds funds from youth club after not providing personal student information

“I was furious,” Lee said.

AIM is being withheld more than $20,000 for not giving staff the information, as they serve Black and marginalized communities.

“As a board member I don’t feel comfortable asking for personal identifiable information,” CTAC Board Member Tina Certain said.

According to AIM, they first verbally raised concerns during the summer.

Executive Director Addison Staples said they expressed concern through email on Nov. 3 and heard back from staff on Nov. 5.

“You’re asking me did I graduate or am I married or anything like that,” Lee said. “What do that have to do with anything for our kids.”

Several people spoke passionately during the meeting.

“If you just asked me what my gender is, my zip code or something like that, I would give it to you freely,” Lee said. ut a lot of times when we do give more information they reach out to us. I don’t want nobody coming to my house.”

Lee was also worried that the information would be used inappropriately.

“You want to know something? Come talk to the kids,” Lee said. “Come figure out what’s really going on with the kids instead of you thinking that somebody is trying to use funding for something that has nothing to do with anything. I think it’s more than just data.”

Board Member Ken Cornell motioned to eliminate the private information requirement for now, give these organizations the funds being withheld and work with several agencies to reevaluate their policy. The motion was approved unanimously

“We’ve heard that in this case, less is more and the less we collect, the more trust we build,” CTAC Executive Director Colin Murphy said.

In their new policy making process, Murphy said they will go agency by agency and hear what data they feel comfortable sharing.

“It was a big mistake, so that’s on me,” Murphy said. “I apologize and we’re going to do better.”

Staff will have an outline on how to move forward with the policy for the board at their next meeting on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.