Early signing period continues in NCFL for athletes in soccer, baseball, & golf

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alex Barnett is goal-oriented, but it’s his job on the soccer field to prevent goals. On Monday, the center back for the Blue Wave soccer team signed his letter of intent to play for North Florida. Barnett’s commitment to the sport has involved great sacrifice. He commutes to Jacksonville twice a week to practice with his club team, the Florida Elite. He understands signing with the Ospreys is the payoff of all those long days.

“Especially with the drives, lots of nights I get home and I’m tired,” said Barnett. “I still have to do homework and the extra stuff, it was a lot of fun but it took a lot of sacrifice, especially from my parents to be able to support me to do that.”

At St. Francis school, golfer Avery Sabile made her own signing official to Savannah College of Art & Design. Since the Wolves don’t have a girls golf team, Sabile played on the boys team and averaged a three-over-par this fall. She welcomes the challenge of balancing her two interests at the next level.

“Art has always been one of my greatest passions and so is golf,” said Sabile. “So I think it was a good deal for me to go to play golf there and I’m really excited.”

At North Marion High School, golfer Ryan Letterly committed to St. Leo while baseball player Matthew Retamoza signed with Florida St. College of Jacksonville. Letterly qualified for the state tournament this past fall and shot 69 in the district tournament. Retamoza is a right handed pitcher who attended Trinity Catholic last year.

