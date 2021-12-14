Advertisement

Florida Department of Education releases paychecks withheld from ACPS school board members over mask mandates

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Education is releasing money withheld from school district administrators who violated the state’s ban on mask mandates. 

The department withheld the salaries of Alachua County School Board members and the superintendent along with seven other districts. 

All of the districts are now in compliance with state law. 

Alachua County schools introduced a full parental opt-out for the student mask mandate on November 12, and masks will be optional for all students after winter break.

Alachua and Broward school districts received grant money from the U.S. Department of Education because of the withheld money from the state.

