Gainesville officials rescind vaccine cash incentive policy fo employees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Around the same time, that Alachua County commissioners approved their plan to offer employees a vaccine incentive, Gainesville city commissioners did the same.

County employees who are fully vaccinated were eligible to get $250 per shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. A city of Gainesville memo dated Aug. 12, states the terms of the vaccine program the city once implemented which includes the promise of $250 upon getting the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept.14.

Although, due to a commission decision made to rescind their vaccine policy in late September, the cash incentive went with it. Employees were informed that due to the Governor’s vaccine passport ban, the decision was necessary.

Officials go on to say that no city of Gainesville employees received the cash payout.

