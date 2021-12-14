Advertisement

Gainesville officials rescind vaccine cash incentive policy fo employees

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Around the same time, that Alachua County commissioners approved their plan to offer employees a vaccine incentive, Gainesville city commissioners did the same.

County employees who are fully vaccinated were eligible to get $250 per shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. A city of Gainesville memo dated Aug. 12, states the terms of the vaccine program the city once implemented which includes the promise of $250 upon getting the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept.14.

RELATED STORY: The Alachua County Commission launches Vaccination Incentive Program

Although, due to a commission decision made to rescind their vaccine policy in late September, the cash incentive went with it. Employees were informed that due to the Governor’s vaccine passport ban, the decision was necessary.

Officials go on to say that no city of Gainesville employees received the cash payout.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Bryan Weber is sentenced to 12 years in prison for exploitation of the elderly.
Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust
Owner of "Sauced Up" turned his life around through his passion for food.
Starke restaurant owner shares how he turned his life around
VALERIE YOUNG
Valerie Young, woman charged with homicide, neglect of a child, begins case management hearing
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

High Springs Signs Project
High Springs Gateway Signs project receiving help from residents
High Springs Signs Project
High Springs Gateway Signs challenge
Health experts reflect on one year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine one year anniversary 6pm
Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of West Virginia getting some of the first covid...
Health experts reflect on one year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccine
City of Gainesville memo
Gainesville officials rescind vaccine cash incentive policy fo employees