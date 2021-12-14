Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s parent company, Gray Television, is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply.

You can also donate by clicking here. Your entire donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.

The Salvation Army is allocating resources to the states impacted by tornadoes that killed at least 75 people in several states, including at least 64 in Kentucky. Dozens are still unaccounted for.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least 30 tornadoes touched down as a part of the Dec. 10-11 outbreak.

