Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

HEAL HEART BUTTON
HEAL HEART BUTTON(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s parent company, Gray Television, is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday.

RELATED STORY: Tornado victims include infant girl, longtime florist, judge

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply.

You can also donate by clicking here. Your entire donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.

RELATED STORY: NWS Jacksonville advocates for tornado safety after severe storms in Midwest

The Salvation Army is allocating resources to the states impacted by tornadoes that killed at least 75 people in several states, including at least 64 in Kentucky. Dozens are still unaccounted for.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least 30 tornadoes touched down as a part of the Dec. 10-11 outbreak.

