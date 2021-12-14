High Springs Gateway Signs project receiving help from residents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

An anonymous business has given a challenge pledge to the High Springs Gateway Signs project.

They are matching up to $5,000 in funds for donations that come in by the end of this year.

Donations are coming in from many others across High Springs for these new signs that welcome visitors to the city.

The new designs have a color scheme of dark blue, gold, beige, and burgundy trim on the lettering.

The large sign will be placed along Highway 441 at a cost of $25,000.

Five smaller signs will be placed strategically across the city for $5,000 each, and an extra $10,000 has been allocated for surrounding costs.

The signs are being done by ThemeWorks, which is a local business in High Springs that does work nationally and has made footprints on theme parks across the state. Sharon Yeago, who is a member of The Heart of High Springs, says ThemeWorks will make signs that are more durable than years past and that working with the company is about “longevity. The materials are going to last, they’re going to stand up to the weather, they’re going to stand up to use.”

The new signs will also be easy to maintain. Yeago says from what they were told, “all we have to do is just wash them off a couple times a year and that’s the maintenance that they’re going to require, which is much different than what we’ve had in the past.”

Yeago says they hope to install all six signs by the end of next year.

If you would like to take part in the Gateway Signs Challenge, you can contact Sharon Yeago at theheartofhighsprings@gmail.com.

