Levy County man arrested after violating sex offender registration requisites

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Levy County for violating sex offender registration requirements.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home of 63-year-old Alexander Clary to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Detectives say they also found him in possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Levy County Jail on a $186,000 bond.`

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.