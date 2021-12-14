Advertisement

Levy County man arrested after violating sex offender registration requisites

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Levy County for violating sex offender registration requirements.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home of 63-year-old Alexander Clary to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Detectives say they also found him in possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Levy County Jail on a $186,000 bond.`

