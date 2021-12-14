More than 2,000 items donated to Club Give program at Boys and Girls Club of Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s an annual tradition for DeLuca Toyota. On Monday, employees loaded up donated toys and delivered them to the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County.

Every year for 44 years, DeLuca Toyota has given back to the community and for the past several years toy donations have gone to the Boys and Girls Club.

This year staff estimate that 500 items were collected.

“I’ve always given back to the community…given back money over the past 44 years,” Owner of DeLuca Toyota, Frank DeLuca said.

The donations will go towards stocking the Club Give “store” where the children can use club bucks to shop for presents for friends and family.

Club Give was created a few years ago for the children of Marion County at the Boys and Girls Club.

The kids earn club bucks based on grades and good behavior and during the Christmas season, the club sets up a holiday store where kids can shop for themselves but also for friends and family.

Everything in the store was donated by the community.

This year officials said, more than 2,000 items were donated from all over Marion County.

“Many of our families are till struggling…over 90 percent of the youth we serve are living in poverty,” CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County, April Savarese said.

The children who visit the shop this week should be able to bring home between four and five gifts.

The shop will travel between the Dunnellon, Silver Springs Shores and Ocala clubs.

In addition to DeLuca Toyota, 12 other businesses also collected donations for Club Give this year:

Angie Lewis - State Farm Agent

Gabriel’s Book Store

Brannen Bank in Dunnellon,

River of Life Christian Church

NewShady Grove Baptist Church

Silver Springs Shores Community and Youth Center

MSTU Lotus Asian and Natural Food Market

Sushi Burritos, Bowls, & Boba

Premier Dance of Ocala

Dunnellon Chiropractic

Ace Hardware of Dunnellon

The Works

