NCFL fire department launches new severe weather tracking station
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Fire Department is launching a new weather station to better track storms in the area.
The weather stem station was paid for by a grant by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
The unit can withstand winds of more than 185 miles per hour.
It updates almost every second with real-time conditions.
It will remain fully operational during storms because it is solar-powered, and it has cell power connection.
TRENDING STORY: Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.