NCFL fire department launches new severe weather tracking station

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Fire Department is launching a new weather station to better track storms in the area.

The weather stem station was paid for by a grant by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The unit can withstand winds of more than 185 miles per hour.

It updates almost every second with real-time conditions.

It will remain fully operational during storms because it is solar-powered, and it has cell power connection.

