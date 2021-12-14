Advertisement

Non-profit raising money for more High Springs gateway signs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit in High Springs is raising money for new gateway signs, and they had some help.

An anonymous business is offering up to $5000 dollars in matching funds for donations through the end of the year.

The Heart of High Springs is updating gateway signs into the city.

The signs are expected to cost up to $60,000 dollars.

If you or your business or organization are interested in participating in this Gateway Signs Challenge, please contact Sharon Yeago at 352-256-8115 or email theheartofhighsprings@gmail.com.

