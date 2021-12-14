Ocala Breeders Sales will be releasing its upcoming 2022 winter mixed sale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The horse capitol’s biggest sale is six weeks away and now potential buyers can get an early look.

Ocala Breeders Sales is releasing its catalog for the upcoming 2022 winter mixed sale.

Anywhere between 150 and 230-plus horses will be auctioned off every day.

The sale begins on Tuesday, January 25th starting with the preferred session, followed by the horse racing session.

The open session will be on January 26th.

