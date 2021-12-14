Advertisement

Ocala Breeders Sales will be releasing its upcoming 2022 winter mixed sale

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The horse capitol’s biggest sale is six weeks away and now potential buyers can get an early look.

Ocala Breeders Sales is releasing its catalog for the upcoming 2022 winter mixed sale.

Anywhere between 150 and 230-plus horses will be auctioned off every day.

The sale begins on Tuesday, January 25th starting with the preferred session, followed by the horse racing session.

The open session will be on January 26th.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

