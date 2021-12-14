Project YouthBuild students help fill need for cold weather items at Grace Marketplace

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jackets, blankets, beanies and coats are just a few items greatly needed by those staying at Grace Marketplace during this time of year.

Every item donated goes to one of the 130 people sheltered at Grace or other homeless people served by Grace. Whether it be cold weather items or basic hygiene supplies, Assistant Director of Community Engagement Abigail Perret-Gentil said every item donated can make all the difference for a person working hard to get life on track.

“They don’t just deserve the bare minimum to survive. When there is an outpour of generosity to people it helps the to feel like they’re not getting the bare minimum all the time,” said Perret-Gentil.

Canned goods, towels, and kitchen items are a few other items requested as part of their 12 days of Christmas. To help meet these needs students with Project YouthBuild have volunteered their time to sort through donations while hosting a coat drive.

For student Niryana Ellison this drive offers a unique experience. She said volunteering gives her a new perspective.

“It’s every important. You don’t really realize how important little things are but stuff like that matters there are a lot of risks out here so it’s important people are protected,” said Ellison.

For the first time in over a year and a half, Grace’s most popular volunteer opportunity is returning. Registration is now open to volunteer in the cafe starting in January. For more information on how to sign up CLICK HERE.

