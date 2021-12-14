Train accident in Lake City leaves one man dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a train accident in Lake City on Monday morning.

Police responded to the railroad crossing near Northwest Dixie Avenue briefly before 4 a.m.

Railroad employees showed officers to the body. Police are only identifying him as a white male.

His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

TRENDING STORY: Valerie Young, woman charged with homicide, neglect of a child, begins case management hearing

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.