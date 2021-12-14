Train accident in Lake City leaves one man dead
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a train accident in Lake City on Monday morning.
Police responded to the railroad crossing near Northwest Dixie Avenue briefly before 4 a.m.
Railroad employees showed officers to the body. Police are only identifying him as a white male.
His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
TRENDING STORY: Valerie Young, woman charged with homicide, neglect of a child, begins case management hearing
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.