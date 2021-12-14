Advertisement

Train accident in Lake City leaves one man dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a train accident in Lake City on Monday morning.

Police responded to the railroad crossing near Northwest Dixie Avenue briefly before 4 a.m.

Railroad employees showed officers to the body. Police are only identifying him as a white male.

His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

