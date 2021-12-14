UF Facility Services brings holiday parade across campus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the second year in a row, the Facility Services Department at the University of Florida organized a holiday parade on campus.

Children of all ages lined up at Baby Gator locations and the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital to see Mr. Claus himself.

Some parents joined their little ones for the parade. Cheers and excited waves erupted as Santa greeted everyone.

The assistant director of Baby Gator at the Lake Alice location said this puts a smile on everyone’s face, including her own.

“Just seeing the joy on the children’s faces, they love to see the different vehicles and of course Santa at the end. I just love being apart of a community where everyone can come together,” Nika Douglas explained.

Next year, organizers are planning on inviting more parents and family members to join the fun.

