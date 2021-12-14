UF faculty union hosting virtual town hall with Florida 2022 gubernatorial candidates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The union representing University of Florida faculty is hosting a virtual town hall for candidates in the Florida governor’s race.

The United Faculty of Florida is expecting participation from U.S. Representative Charlie Christ, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Senator Annette Taddeo.

The virtual event takes place Tuesday, December 14 at 7 p.m.

To view the town hall, click HERE.

