Alachua County Fire Rescue now has automatic CPR devices on all emergency vehicles

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue now has a new piece of life-saving equipment.

With the LUCAS device, firefighters and EMS will now have an extra hand when they’re on a scene.

“It’s an automatic machine that does chest compressions on patients that are in cardiac arrest,” said Michael Cowart, Assistant Chief with Alachua County Fire Rescue.

Rescue workers said because they have this device, it frees up crew members who would normally be doing CPR.

“Having the LUCAS device enables us to put it on to the patient, and then we have two extra crew members that can continue to do life saving measures as far as gaining access, getting medications, and taking control of the airway,” said Jennifer Disanto, rescue lieutenant.

The LUCAS device is two separate pieces. It does compressions on the patient until EMS presses stop.

“One piece goes underneath the patient, the other piece goes over the patient. It has a little suction cup that we pull down onto the chest and all we have to do is hit start,” said Disanto.

In a trial with three units, ACFR found that without using the device they were able to resuscitate 24% of cardiac arrest patients, but with the device they were able to resuscitate 50%

ACFR received an initial state grant giving them three devices, but after they completed the trial showing its success, they were able to get one LUCAS device for every fire truck and ambulance in the county.

“I was able to tabulate all of that information and write several grants and provide that information to our higher ups, who then took that to the board of county commissions and pled for the addition of these devices throughout Alachua County,” said David Lykens, rescue lieutenant.

Lykens said the work that went into putting these devices on every emergency vehicle, is a reflection of the service Alachua County Fire Rescue hopes to provide.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.