Buchholz High School launches virtual showcase

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School launched their virtual holiday showcase Tuesday night.

Holiday favorites were recorded on ten different cameras.

The event is available to rent for ten dollars now through Christmas Eve.

Pisano’s is offering family dinners you can enjoy at home while watching the event.

20 percent of the sales go to the Buchholz Drama Department.

To purchase a rental visit https://www.buchholzdrama.com/snowcase

Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Bryan Weber is sentenced to 12 years in prison for exploitation of the elderly.
Owner of "Sauced Up" turned his life around through his passion for food.
VALERIE YOUNG
A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville
Candidates for governor discuss academic freedom for professors at UFF debate
Alachua County Fire Rescue now has CPR devices on all emergency vehicles
Town of Micanopy holds bicentennial celebration
