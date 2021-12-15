Buchholz High School launches virtual showcase

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School launched their virtual holiday showcase Tuesday night.

Holiday favorites were recorded on ten different cameras.

The event is available to rent for ten dollars now through Christmas Eve.

Pisano’s is offering family dinners you can enjoy at home while watching the event.

20 percent of the sales go to the Buchholz Drama Department.

To purchase a rental visit https://www.buchholzdrama.com/snowcase

