Advertisement

Curtain to close on Gainesville Community Playhouse’s ‘Oliver!’ musical

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The curtain will soon be closing for Oliver! playing now at the Gainesville Community Playhouse.

The show is centered around an orphan boy trying to find his way while faced with a variety of challenges. This live performance is bringing audience members back into the theater for the first time in nearly two years.

Director Phil Young has a different perspective on the show as he said he once starred as Oliver in his school play nearly three decades ago.

“Even though so many people have a connection too Oliver, so many people have seen the show before or definitely have seen the movie, a lot of people love that but I want you to leave the theater knowing you saw a fresh new vision on an old show,” said Young.

RELATED STORY: Buchholz High School launches virtual showcase

The final shows will be playing Thursday through Sunday. For more information on showtimes and tickets CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Bryan Weber is sentenced to 12 years in prison for exploitation of the elderly.
Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust
Owner of "Sauced Up" turned his life around through his passion for food.
Starke restaurant owner shares how he turned his life around
A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville
A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts

Latest News

City of Gainesville memo
Gainesville officials rescind vaccine cash incentive policy for employees
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Wildlife Wednesday: The Bald Eagle
Wildlife Wednesday: The Bald Eagle
Swamp City Gallery Lounge will donate over $2,000 worth of toys to the Boys and Girls Club of...
Swamp City Gallery Lounge will donate over $2,000 worth of toys to the Boys and Girls Club of Alachua County