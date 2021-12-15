Curtain to close on Gainesville Community Playhouse’s ‘Oliver!’ musical

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The curtain will soon be closing for Oliver! playing now at the Gainesville Community Playhouse.

The show is centered around an orphan boy trying to find his way while faced with a variety of challenges. This live performance is bringing audience members back into the theater for the first time in nearly two years.

Director Phil Young has a different perspective on the show as he said he once starred as Oliver in his school play nearly three decades ago.

“Even though so many people have a connection too Oliver, so many people have seen the show before or definitely have seen the movie, a lot of people love that but I want you to leave the theater knowing you saw a fresh new vision on an old show,” said Young.

The final shows will be playing Thursday through Sunday. For more information on showtimes and tickets CLICK HERE.

