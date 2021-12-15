DeSantis proposes legislation that would ban Critical Race Theory in schools and corporations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis announced a legislative proposal today, called the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” that would put the ban on critical race theory into law.

It stands for “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees.”

The governor is taking his fight against Critical Race Theory in and out of the classroom.

“It really has become something that is being utilized by corporate America to, I think, create hostile work environments for many of their employees,” said DeSantis.

If passed, the law will ban CRT from being taught in K-12 schools.

“We are going to be including in this legislation giving parents a private right of action to be able to enforce the prohibition on CRT, and they get to recover attorney’s fees when they prevail which is very important,” said DeSantis.

This layer of protection would also apply to employees who feel Critical Race Theory is being pushed at work.

The law would prohibit school districts and universities from hiring CRT consultants, people who help implement the theory into curriculum.

“I’d consider the whole issue with Critical Race Theory a passing fad I think a lot of it is a rallying cry,” said UF student, Austin Philipson.

CRT would not be banned from colleges and universities, but the governor’s office said it must be taught in an objective manner without endorsing discriminatory concepts.

In a statement they said, “CRT would be taught just like other ideologies that professors discuss with students; just as a professor can teach their students about fascism or communism, without ever endorsing or promoting those ideologies.”

Philipson said while he’s never encountered Critical Race Theory in the classroom, he thinks open conversations about controversial subjects, should be encouraged.

“At the end of the day to be a bastion of free speech you need to have that sort of acceptance and tolerance of large scopes of thought,” he said.

The state legislature will discuss the proposal in the upcoming session.

