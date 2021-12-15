Advertisement

DeSantis proposes legislation that would ban Critical Race Theory in schools and corporations

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis announced a legislative proposal today, called the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” that would put the ban on critical race theory into law.

It stands for “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees.”

The governor is taking his fight against Critical Race Theory in and out of the classroom.

“It really has become something that is being utilized by corporate America to, I think, create hostile work environments for many of their employees,” said DeSantis.

If passed, the law will ban CRT from being taught in K-12 schools.

“We are going to be including in this legislation giving parents a private right of action to be able to enforce the prohibition on CRT, and they get to recover attorney’s fees when they prevail which is very important,” said DeSantis.

This layer of protection would also apply to employees who feel Critical Race Theory is being pushed at work.

The law would prohibit school districts and universities from hiring CRT consultants, people who help implement the theory into curriculum.

“I’d consider the whole issue with Critical Race Theory a passing fad I think a lot of it is a rallying cry,” said UF student, Austin Philipson.

CRT would not be banned from colleges and universities, but the governor’s office said it must be taught in an objective manner without endorsing discriminatory concepts.

In a statement they said, “CRT would be taught just like other ideologies that professors discuss with students; just as a professor can teach their students about fascism or communism, without ever endorsing or promoting those ideologies.”

Philipson said while he’s never encountered Critical Race Theory in the classroom, he thinks open conversations about controversial subjects, should be encouraged.

“At the end of the day to be a bastion of free speech you need to have that sort of acceptance and tolerance of large scopes of thought,” he said.

The state legislature will discuss the proposal in the upcoming session.  

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Bryan Weber is sentenced to 12 years in prison for exploitation of the elderly.
Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust
Owner of "Sauced Up" turned his life around through his passion for food.
Starke restaurant owner shares how he turned his life around
As part of ‘Operation Naughty List’, six men were arrested for exposing themselves at Scott...
UPDATE: Surveillance video leads to arrest of six men for exposing themselves at park
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Created Gainesville is looking to end sex trafficking in North Central Florida, by reaching and...
Call Me By My Name Part One: Gainesville Nonprofit Confronts Sex Trafficking by Empowering Women through Christ
Call Me By My Name Part One: Gainesville Nonprofit Confronts Sex Trafficking by Empowering...
Call Me By My Name Part One: Gainesville Nonprofit Confronts Sex Trafficking by Empowering Women through Christ