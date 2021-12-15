Advertisement

Early Signing Day: Buchholz WR Quan Lee to UCF

Bobcats leading receiver had been targeted by major programs
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz senior wide receiver Quan Lee officially signed his national letter of intent with UCF on Wednesday, capping an extraordinary high school career and launching a potentially prolific college career.

According to Maxpreps, the 6-foot, 175 pound Lee accumulated 928 yards and 10 touchdown receptions as a senior, helping the Bobcats to the Class 7A state semifinals with a record of 12-2.

“It opens a lot of doors for me and my family, and that’s exciting to know that there’s an opportunity to go to the next level and be blessed and play college football,” said Lee. “This is for my city and my fans and this is a great opportunity because a lot of guys don’t get the opportunity to play college football.”

Lee was originally committed to Miami in the spring, but flipped to UCF in the summer and was intrigued by the Knights’ recent success, the hiring of Gus Malzahn, and pending move to the Big 12.

“A lot of guys said he’s not a Power 5 player. Well, actually I am,” said Lee. “It’s kind of funny because they try to say the smaller school is not as competitive, but UCF is going to be really competitive in a couple of years.”

Lee’s future school will face his hometown school, Florida, in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23 in Tampa.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Bryan Weber is sentenced to 12 years in prison for exploitation of the elderly.
Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust
Owner of "Sauced Up" turned his life around through his passion for food.
Starke restaurant owner shares how he turned his life around
A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville
A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts

Latest News

Buchholz WR signs with UCF
The Rock School, Tuesday
High school hoops roundup: The Rock falls to West Oaks at the buzzer, 78-77
West Oaks beats The Rock at buzzer
HS hoops The Rock falls
North Marion H.S., Monday
Buchholz halts North Marion’s unbeaten run in girls hoops, 48-38