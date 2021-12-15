Early Signing Day: Buchholz WR Quan Lee to UCF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz senior wide receiver Quan Lee officially signed his national letter of intent with UCF on Wednesday, capping an extraordinary high school career and launching a potentially prolific college career.

According to Maxpreps, the 6-foot, 175 pound Lee accumulated 928 yards and 10 touchdown receptions as a senior, helping the Bobcats to the Class 7A state semifinals with a record of 12-2.

“It opens a lot of doors for me and my family, and that’s exciting to know that there’s an opportunity to go to the next level and be blessed and play college football,” said Lee. “This is for my city and my fans and this is a great opportunity because a lot of guys don’t get the opportunity to play college football.”

Lee was originally committed to Miami in the spring, but flipped to UCF in the summer and was intrigued by the Knights’ recent success, the hiring of Gus Malzahn, and pending move to the Big 12.

“A lot of guys said he’s not a Power 5 player. Well, actually I am,” said Lee. “It’s kind of funny because they try to say the smaller school is not as competitive, but UCF is going to be really competitive in a couple of years.”

Lee’s future school will face his hometown school, Florida, in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23 in Tampa.

