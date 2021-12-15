Advertisement

Florahome man charged with sexual assault after abusing a child

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florahome resident is charged with capitol sexual assault after Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say he abused a child.

On Monday, deputies arrested 28-year-old Michael Monnier.

They say last Saturday a child under the age of 12 told their father Monnier abused them. The father then contacted the sheriff’s office.

Monnier admitted to investigators he molested the child.

