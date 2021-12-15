Florahome man charged with sexual assault after abusing a child

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florahome resident is charged with capitol sexual assault after Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say he abused a child.

On Monday, deputies arrested 28-year-old Michael Monnier.

They say last Saturday a child under the age of 12 told their father Monnier abused them. The father then contacted the sheriff’s office.

Monnier admitted to investigators he molested the child.

