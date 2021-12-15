Advertisement

Florida Department of Health hosts blood drive in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health in Marion County is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday.

The drive is taking place at the department’s main office in Ocala until 4 p.m.

According to the organizers, one pint of blood can save three lives.

Donors interested in participating are encouraged to call 352-622-3544 and schedule an appointment beforehand.

