Florida Department of Health hosts blood drive in Marion County
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health in Marion County is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday.
The drive is taking place at the department’s main office in Ocala until 4 p.m.
According to the organizers, one pint of blood can save three lives.
Donors interested in participating are encouraged to call 352-622-3544 and schedule an appointment beforehand.
TRENDING STORY: A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.