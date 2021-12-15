Florida Department of Health hosts blood drive in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health in Marion County is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday.

The drive is taking place at the department’s main office in Ocala until 4 p.m.

According to the organizers, one pint of blood can save three lives.

Donors interested in participating are encouraged to call 352-622-3544 and schedule an appointment beforehand.

TRENDING STORY: A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.