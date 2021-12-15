Gainesville man indicted on 4 charges, including first-degree murder

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury has indicted 26-year-old Keyshawn Bailey on four charges including first-degree murder for killing his 8-month-old child.

Gainesville Police say Bailey beat the baby to death after he became angry, he had to cancel a trip to comic-con to take care of the baby.

He’s also facing charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

