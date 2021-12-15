Gators score in the secondary on Early Signing Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -New Florida head football coach Billy Napier earned the job partly based on his reputation as a solid recruiter, and the new staff is already paying some dividends on Early Signing Day.

Florida added two prized recruits in the secondary to its 2022 class on Wednesday. IMG Academy’s Kamari Wilson, whose commitment was televised live on ESPN2, chose Florida over Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and others. ESPN ranks Wilson as the number one safety in the country and the 14th best prospect overall.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Gators won a battle with Notre Dame for cornerback Devin Moore of Naples. “There are only three things guaranteed in life: death, taxes and that scared money don’t make money,’’ Moore said at his signing ceremony, quoting Napier.

Florida also got stronger along the defensive front with the signing of Melbourne’s Jamari Lyons, a 6-foot-3, 298 pound prospect. Joining Lyons on the defensive line is Chris McClellan, the second-rated prospect out of the state of Oklahoma at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds.

At offensive line, David Connor of Deerfield Beach (6-foot-5, 295 pounds) and Missouri City Texas player Christian Williams (6-foot-4, 319 pounds) signed with Florida. Williams is following Napier from Louisiana, where he was previously committed.

Tampa tight end Tony Livingston (6-foot-6) joins the UF class as well, as does kicker Trey Smack out of Severna Park, Maryland.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.