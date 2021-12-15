Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis proposes legislation to fight “woke indoctrination” and Critical Race Theory

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Jacksonville Dec. 10.
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Jacksonville Dec. 10.(The Florida Channel)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal that would allow businesses, workers, and families to fight against “woke indoctrination” in schools and workplaces.

According to a press release, the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, or W.O.K.E., Act would:

  • Codify the prohibition on teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools.
  • Prohibit school districts, colleges and univeristies from hiring “woke CRT consultants.”
  • Protect employees against a hostile work environment due to “critical race theory training.”
  • Provide employees, parents and students a private right of action.
  • Strengthen the enforcement authority of the Florida Department of Education.

“In Florida, we are taking a stand against the state-sanctioned racism that is critical race theory. We won’t allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other. We also have a responsibility to ensure that parents have the means to vindicate their rights when it comes to enforcing state standards. Finally, we must protect Florida workers against the hostile work environment that is created when large corporations force their employees to endure CRT-inspired ‘training’ and indoctrination,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in a press release.

Read the Governor’s full press release HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Candidates for governor discuss academic freedom for professors at UFF debate

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Bryan Weber is sentenced to 12 years in prison for exploitation of the elderly.
Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust
Owner of "Sauced Up" turned his life around through his passion for food.
Starke restaurant owner shares how he turned his life around
Park sex arrest
Six men were arrested for exposing themselves at a park
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts

Latest News

Maliyah Godwin of Gainesville
UPDATE: A man is indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 13-year-old at Majestic Oaks Apartments
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Florida Department of Health hosts blood drive in Marion County
Florida Department of Health hosts blood drive in Marion County
Curtain to close on Gainesville Community Playhouse’s ‘Oliver!’ musical
Curtain to close on Gainesville Community Playhouse’s ‘Oliver!’ musical