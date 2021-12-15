Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the city of Gainesville’s decision to rescind the $250 COVID-19 vaccine incentive offered to employees.

The city blamed the governor’s ban on vaccine passports.

The governor’s office has released a response challenging that rationale.

TRENDING STORY: Grand jury returns true bill for 19-year-old Adrian Cushion for carrying a concealed firearm

In the statement, the governor’s office says the passport ban prohibits employers from making vaccination a condition of employment, but nothing in the rule forbids optional incentives.

The city has not paid any of the employees who have received the shot.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.