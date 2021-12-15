Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the city of Gainesville’s decision to rescind the $250 COVID-19 vaccine incentive offered to employees.  

The city blamed the governor’s ban on vaccine passports.  

The governor’s office has released a response challenging that rationale.

TRENDING STORY: Grand jury returns true bill for 19-year-old Adrian Cushion for carrying a concealed firearm

In the statement, the governor’s office says the passport ban prohibits employers from making vaccination a condition of employment, but nothing in the rule forbids optional incentives.   

The city has not paid any of the employees who have received the shot.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Bryan Weber is sentenced to 12 years in prison for exploitation of the elderly.
Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust
Owner of "Sauced Up" turned his life around through his passion for food.
Starke restaurant owner shares how he turned his life around
As part of ‘Operation Naughty List’, six men were arrested for exposing themselves at Scott...
UPDATE: Surveillance video leads to arrest of six men for exposing themselves at park
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Call Me By My Name Part One: Gainesville Nonprofit Confronts Sex Trafficking by Empowering...
Call Me By My Name Part One: Gainesville Nonprofit Confronts Sex Trafficking by Empowering Women through Christ
DeSantis proposes legislation that would ban Critical Race Theory in schools and corporations
DeSantis proposes legislation that would ban Critical Race Theory in schools and corporations
A grand jury has indicted 26-year-old Keyshawn Bailey on four charges including first-degree...
Gainesville man indicted on 4 charges, including first-degree murder