Grand jury returns true bill for 19-year-old Adrian Cushion for carrying a concealed firearm

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The grand jury returned a true bill for 19-year-old Adrian Cushion for carrying a concealed firearm. However, he was not indicted for shooting and killing 16-year-old Stoney Shine on October 31st.

The jury stated that cushion acted in self-defense by shooting Stone in the city of Alachua.

They say Stone brought a gun to Maude Lewis Park and hid it and after losing several fights he got the gun and shot at a group that Cushion was in.

Cushion, carrying his own gun, shot Stone four times and killed him.

