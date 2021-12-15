Grand jury returns true bill for 19-year-old Adrian Cushion for carrying a concealed firearm

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The grand jury returned a true bill for 19-year-old Adrian Cushion for carrying a concealed firearm. However, he was not indicted for shooting and killing 16-year-old Stoney Shine on October 31st.

The jury stated that cushion acted in self-defense by shooting Stone in the city of Alachua.

They say Stone brought a gun to Maude Lewis Park and hid it and after losing several fights he got the gun and shot at a group that Cushion was in.

Cushion, carrying his own gun, shot Stone four times and killed him.

