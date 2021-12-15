High school hoops roundup: The Rock falls to West Oaks at the buzzer, 78-77

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Rock School hosted West Oaks Academy on Tuesday in an early season battle of Sunshine Independent boys basketball powers. Both teams are ranked in Florida’s all-levels top 30 according to Maxpreps. In the end, the Flames prevailed over the Lions, 78-77 on Maurice Odom’s driving layup at the buzzer. The Lions suffer their first loss and fall to 6-1, while West Oaks improves to 7-1.

Elsewhere, the GHS boys improved to 5-2 with a 66-52 win over Vanguard (2-5). Theo Stevens led the Hurricanes with 23 points while SJ Westbrook added 15.

In girls action, Eastside cooled off Newberry, 36-33, dropping the Panthers to 6-3 overall. The Rams move to 5-4 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.