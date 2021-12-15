Advertisement

McDonald’s is giving out a free menu item every day up to Christmas based on Mariah Carey’s favorites

From Big Macs to chocolate chip cookies, check out the deals section of the app to see what Carey is offering each day.(McDonald's)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The McDonald’s and Mariah Carey 12 days of deals is underway as we count down the days to Christmas.

The pop singer is the latest celebrity to team up with the fast-food restaurant to entice hungry customers.

The “Mariah Menu” offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald’s app one of Carey’s favorite menu items for free.

From Big Macs to chocolate chip cookies, check out the deals section of the app to see what Carey is offering each day.

Additionally, the first 10,000 people to take advantage of the deal Wednesday will get a free beanie with Carey’s signature, and on Dec. 21 they’ll get a T-shirt featuring a photo of the diva.

“Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald’s over the years. I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me,” Carey said in a statement.

The last deal is available on Christmas Eve.

