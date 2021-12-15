MCSO: Deputies are looking for a purse thief who attempted to use stolen debit and credit cards

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a woman who wanted to control someone else’s purse strings.

Deputies say the woman stole the purse from a car and tried to use the debit and credit cards to buy $800 worth of gift cards.

The theft happened on November 22nd around 7:30 a.m.

The victim said it was at a daycare on 93rd Street in Ocala.

Around 20 minutes later, deputies say the thief tried to use the victim’s cards at the Walmart on Silver Springs Boulevard.

She was not successful, and left in a white car.

