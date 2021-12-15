North Central Florida Treasures: Bohemian Vases
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins
from Antique mall in Micanopy shows us a treasure that quite unique in beauty, a Bohemian Vase.
Willhelm Schuyler and son in 1885 founded to company in Bohemia where they made these beautiful
vases in nature of a kind of went from the Victorian style more to the art deco style.
