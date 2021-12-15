North Florida Regional Medical Center is holding a holiday tree contest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A holiday tree contest will be held at North Florida Regional Medical Center.

Over 100 two-foot trees were donated this season, and you can vote for your favorite in-person or online.

Today from 8 a.m. till 3 p.m., you can come by to the hospital’s main hallway and view all the trees.

A link to view them virtually is HERE.

The holiday tree contest is benefitting Fisher House for Veterans, Ronald McDonald House, and patients receiving cancer care.

Voting closes on Friday.

